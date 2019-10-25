US stocks open lower. Amazon the focus after miss.
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads to the downside
The major US stock indices are opening in the red after Amazon's earnings disappointed and they guided lower for the 4th quarter. Although lower, Amazon stock is currently down -3.67% or $-65. It was much lower in after hours trading. In contrast, Intel is trading higher on the day after it beat and announced a buyback program. It is up 5.49% on the day.
The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
- S&P index -6.3 points or -0.21% at 3003.88
- NASDAQ index -25 points or -0.31% at 8159.50
- Dow is down 26 points or -0.11% at 26777
In the US debt market yields are a little changed with the 10 year down one basis point. The 2 year is currently up 0.6 basis points.