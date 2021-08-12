US stocks open mixed. Dow hits record high
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ down. S&P closed at a record yesterday.The US stocks are opening mixed. The Dow hits a record high at the open, but has moved into the red. The S&P and NASDAQ are lower. The S&P did close at a record high yesterday.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow -29.32 points or -0.08% at 35452.50
- S&P index -5.56 points or -0.13% at 4442
- NASDAQ -20.05 points or -0.15% 14742.90
Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron slashing the price target from $105 to $75. The price of MU is trading at 70.80, -$4.23 or -5.64%. Disney will announce earnings after the close.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $2.31 or -0.14% at $1747.68.
- Spot silver is down $0.26 or -1.1% at $23.27.
- Crude oil is trading down $0.25 or -0.36% at $69.07
- Bitcoin is trading down $900 at $44,653.50
The USD is the strongest of the majors now after the PPI data. The NZD and the AUD remain the weakest.