US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ and S&P trading at new record highs

NASDAQ leads the way once again. Dow lags

The US major indices are opening mixed, with the NASDAQ index and S&P index higher, while the Dow lags once again.

The snapshot of the current market shows:
  • S&P index up 3 points or 0.09% at 3446.58
  • NASDAQ index up 45 points or 0.41% at 11513.50
  • Dow industrial average -34 points or -0.13% at 28213.60
After the close yesterday Intuit and Salesforce posted much stronger than expected earnings. Each of those company shares are up strongly in early trading. Intuit shares are currently up near 6%, while Salesforce shares have a search 17.57%. Salesforce is getting a extra boost after the announcement that it would enter the Dow 30 at the end of the month. As a result portfolios are readjusting to their inclusion.

