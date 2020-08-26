US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ and S&P trading at new record highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leads the way once again. Dow lags
The US major indices are opening mixed, with the NASDAQ index and S&P index higher, while the Dow lags once again.
The snapshot of the current market shows:
- S&P index up 3 points or 0.09% at 3446.58
- NASDAQ index up 45 points or 0.41% at 11513.50
- Dow industrial average -34 points or -0.13% at 28213.60
After the close yesterday Intuit and Salesforce posted much stronger than expected earnings. Each of those company shares are up strongly in early trading. Intuit shares are currently up near 6%, while Salesforce shares have a search 17.57%. Salesforce is getting a extra boost after the announcement that it would enter the Dow 30 at the end of the month. As a result portfolios are readjusting to their inclusion.