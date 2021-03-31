US stocks open higher in early trading

Dow stocks erase pre-market declines

The major US stock indices are opening higher. The Dow, which was lower in premarket trading, is opening higher. The Nasdaq leads the charge and the S&P is in the middle.





The snapshot of the market currently shows

S&P is up by 14.64 points or 0.37% at 3973.10

NASDAQ index is up 87.14 points or 0.67% at 13132.53



Dow is up 98 points or 0.3% at 33165.22

Gold is up $4.09 or 0.24% at $1689.29

Silver is up $0.02 or 0.10% at $24.05

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.36 or -0.59% at $60.19



bitcoin is trading down $253 or -0.43% at $58,412

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher with the 10 year up 1.6 basis points: 2 year, 0.148%, +0.2 basis points

5 year, 0.910%, +0.14 basis points

10 year 1.719%, +1.6 basis points

30 year 2.376%, +0.8 basis points In the forex market, the CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD remains mixed to lower with most of the currencies higher vs the USD. The USD is stronger vs. the JPY and marginally higher vs the CHF.









In other markets: