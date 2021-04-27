US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ higher. Dow lower
Technical Analysis
S&P modestly higherthe major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower. The NASDAQ and S&P are modestly higher. Both the NASDAQ and S&P closed at record levels yesterday.
A snapshot of the market currently shows
- S&P index up 2.2 points or 0.06% of 4190.43
- NASDAQ index up 18 points or 0.13% at 14156
- Dow industrial average -35 points or -0.11% at 33948
In other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
- Spot gold down one dollar -0.06% at $1780.30
- spot silver up five cents or 0.20% $26.27
- WTI crude oil futures up $0.60 or 0.97% at $62.51
- bitcoin is up $1754 or 3.3% at $54,992
In the US debt market, yields are higher:
In the forex market, the US dollars now the strongest the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest (followed by the AUDUSD).