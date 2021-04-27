US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ higher. Dow lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P modestly higher

the major US stock indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower. The NASDAQ and S&P are modestly higher. Both the NASDAQ and S&P closed at record levels yesterday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows
  • S&P index up 2.2 points or 0.06% of 4190.43
  • NASDAQ index up 18 points or 0.13% at 14156
  • Dow industrial average -35 points or -0.11% at 33948
In other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
  • Spot gold down one dollar -0.06% at $1780.30
  • spot silver up five cents or 0.20% $26.27
  • WTI crude oil futures up $0.60 or 0.97% at $62.51
  • bitcoin is up $1754 or 3.3% at $54,992
In the US debt market, yields are higher:

US yields are higher
In the forex market, the US dollars now the strongest the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest (followed by the AUDUSD).  

The US dollars now the strongest of the majors

