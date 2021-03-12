US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ hit. Dow up marginally

S&P lower after record close yesterday





Today, the NASDAQ is getting hit hard once again as interest rates continued their run to the upside. The 10 year yield is now up 8.2 basis points and the 30 years is up 8.6 basis points. That it is leading to valuation adjustments in the high flying tech sector. The Dow 30 cyclicals stocks are doing better with a modest gain.





The snapshot of the market segments at the opening is showing:

S&P index, -22.39 points or -0.57% at 3916.95



NASDAQ index -228.29 points or -1.7% at 13170.37



Dow up 45.25 points or +0.14% at 32530.84 looking at other markets:

Spot gold is down $20.40 or -1.18% $1702.20



Spot silver is down $0.65 or -2.5% at $25.46

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.30 among 0.45% $65.73



Bitcoin is down $1700 or -2.95% of $55,890 in the US that market:

two year yield 0.159%, +2.0 basis points



five year yield 0.846%, +6.0 basis points



10 year yield 1.617%, 8.0 basis points



30 year 2.380%, +8.6 basis points

The USD is higher but the CAD has taken over as the strongest of the major currencies after their strong jobs report this morning. The NZD and GBP are the weakest.



The S&P, Dow and Russell 2000 will close a record level yesterday. The NASDAQ continues to lag.