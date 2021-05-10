US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ lags. New record high for the Dow

S&P near unchanged after record close on Friday

The US stocks are opening mixed. The rotation out of the NASDAQ continues as Facebook and Alphabet are downgraded by Citibank to neutral. The Dow is trading at a new record high. The S&P is trading above below unchanged after Friday's record close.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P -2.3 points or -0.05% for 230.50

NASDAQ -115.05 points or -0.82% 13638

Dow +151 points or 0.43% at 34927.50





Dow 30 stocks are leading the way include

Chevron, +2.48%

3M, +1.76%

Boeing, +1.5%

Coca-Cola, +1.54%

Goldman Sachs, +1.45%

Bank of America, +1.52%

Walgreen boots, +1.36%

In other markets: Spot gold's trading up $11.40 or 0.62% $1842.90

spot silver is trading up $0.32 a 1.19% $27.78

WTI crude oil futures are trading $0.34 or 0.52% $65.24

bitcoin is trading down $182 and -0.33% of $57,740 In the US debt market, yields a mixed two year 0.146%, +0.2 basis points

five year 0.762%, +1.1 basis points

10 year 1.573%, -0.3 basis points

30 year 2.285%, +0.8 basis points

The shares of Facebook are currently trading down -2.31%. Now for that is trading down -1.81%.