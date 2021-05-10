US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ lags. New record high for the Dow
Technical Analysis
S&P near unchanged after record close on Friday
The US stocks are opening mixed. The rotation out of the NASDAQ continues as Facebook and Alphabet are downgraded by Citibank to neutral. The Dow is trading at a new record high. The S&P is trading above below unchanged after Friday's record close.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
The shares of Facebook are currently trading down -2.31%. Now for that is trading down -1.81%.
- S&P -2.3 points or -0.05% for 230.50
- NASDAQ -115.05 points or -0.82% 13638
- Dow +151 points or 0.43% at 34927.50
Dow 30 stocks are leading the way include
- Chevron, +2.48%
- 3M, +1.76%
- Boeing, +1.5%
- Coca-Cola, +1.54%
- Goldman Sachs, +1.45%
- Bank of America, +1.52%
- Walgreen boots, +1.36%
In other markets:
- Spot gold's trading up $11.40 or 0.62% $1842.90
- spot silver is trading up $0.32 a 1.19% $27.78
- WTI crude oil futures are trading $0.34 or 0.52% $65.24
- bitcoin is trading down $182 and -0.33% of $57,740
In the US debt market, yields a mixed
- two year 0.146%, +0.2 basis points
- five year 0.762%, +1.1 basis points
- 10 year 1.573%, -0.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.285%, +0.8 basis points