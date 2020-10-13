US stocks open mixed. Nasdaq up. Dow lags.
Technical Analysis
4 day up streak in jeopardy today
The US stocks are opening up mixed with the Dow lower, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq higher. The opening levels are off the pre-market highs as the market reacts negatively to stimulus negotiations. The major indices are on a 4 day win streak and it may be in jeopardy.
A snapshot of the current market shows:
- S&P index -1.93 points or -0.05% at 3531.70
- NASDAQ index up 31.3 points or 0.27% at 11906
- Dow down and 98 points or -0.34% at 28741