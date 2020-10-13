US stocks open mixed. Nasdaq up. Dow lags.

4 day up streak in jeopardy today

The US stocks are opening up mixed with the Dow lower, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq higher. The opening levels are off the pre-market highs as the market reacts negatively to stimulus negotiations. The major indices are on a 4 day win streak and it may be in jeopardy.





A snapshot of the current market shows:

S&P index -1.93 points or -0.05% at 3531.70

NASDAQ index up 31.3 points or 0.27% at 11906

Dow down and 98 points or -0.34% at 28741 The S&P and NASDAQ closed yesterday about 2% from the all-time high. The NASDAQ has been particularly bullish of late with oversized gains on Friday and Monday. The S&P and NASDAQ closed yesterday about 2% from the all-time high. The NASDAQ has been particularly bullish of late with oversized gains on Friday and Monday.



