US stocks open mixed. Nasdaq up. Dow lags.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

4 day up streak in jeopardy today

The US stocks are opening up mixed with the Dow lower, the S&P near unchanged and the Nasdaq higher.  The opening levels are off the pre-market highs as the market reacts negatively to stimulus negotiations.  The major indices are on a 4 day win streak and it may be in jeopardy.

A snapshot of the current market shows:
  • S&P index -1.93 points or -0.05% at 3531.70
  • NASDAQ index up 31.3 points or 0.27% at 11906
  • Dow down and 98 points or -0.34% at 28741
The S&P and NASDAQ closed yesterday about 2% from the all-time high. The NASDAQ has been particularly bullish of late with oversized gains on Friday and Monday.  

