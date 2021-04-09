US stocks open mixed with Nasdaq lagging

Dow higher. S&P trades above and below unchanged

The US stocks are opening up mixed. The Dow is up. The S&P is trading above and below unchanged. The Nasdaq is lower.



The snapshot of the market currently shows:





S&P index up 2.35 points or 0.06% at 4099.52. Recall the index closed at a record yesterday



Dow industrial average is up 105 points or 0.31% at 33609.03



NASDAQ index is down 50.779 points or -0.37% at 13778.53



Spot gold is down $18.70 or -1.06% at $1737.19



spot silver is down $0.35 or -1.39% $25.10



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.39 or -0.65% $59.23

in the US debt market, yields are higher after the stronger-than-expected PPI:

two year 0.160%, +1.2 basis points



five year 0.888%, +5.3 basis points



10 year 1.665%, +4.6 basis points



30 year 2.340%, +3.3 basis points

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

in other markets as stocks open: