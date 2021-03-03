US stocks open near unchanged

The premarket gains have been erased and the major indices are opening near unchanged and moving marginally higher in early trading. A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing:

spot gold is trading down $24.25 or -1.4% that $1714.10



SPot silver is trading down $0.54 of -2.02% at $26.23

bitcoin is trading up $3700 or 7.8% at $51,100



WTI crude oil futures trading up $1.03 or 1.72% at $60.77



In the US debt market, yields remain solidly higher with the yield curve steeper.











A snapshot of the major indices continues to show the GBP as the strongest, but the NZD and AUD are fighting for the weakest now (was the CHF at the start of the NA session). The USD is higher from the open as well as the dollar reacts to the higher rates/lower gold).











Stocks are moving lower with the NASDAQ and S&P now negative.





