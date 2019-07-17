US stocks open near unchanged levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Marginal gains/losses at the opening

The major US indices are trading mixed in early trading. The snapshot is showing:
  • The S&P index is down -1.14 points or -0.04% at 3002.61
  • The NASDAQ indexes  unchanged at 8222
  • The Dow is down -33 points or -0.12% at 27302
In the US debt market yields are little changed with the longer end down about -1.0 to -1.5 bps
  • 2 year 1.852%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 1.854%, -1.3 basis points
  • 10 year 2.086%, -1.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.601%, -1.1 basis points
Gold is $4.50 or 0.32% for $1410.65
WTI crude oil futures are up $.50 or 0.83% at $58.10
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose