US stocks open near unchanged levels

Marginal gains/losses at the opening

The major US indices are trading mixed in early trading. The snapshot is showing:

The S&P index is down -1.14 points or -0.04% at 3002.61

The NASDAQ indexes unchanged at 8222

The Dow is down -33 points or -0.12% at 27302 In the US debt market yields are little changed with the longer end down about -1.0 to -1.5 bps

2 year 1.852%, +0.2 basis points

5 year 1.854%, -1.3 basis points

10 year 2.086%, -1.5 basis points

30 year 2.601%, -1.1 basis points



ForexLive WTI crude oil futures are up $.50 or 0.83% at $58.10

Gold is $4.50 or 0.32% for $1410.65