US stocks open the day (and new week) with gains
Technical Analysis
The major US stock indices open in the day (and the new week) with modest gains.
The snapshot a minute or so into the open is showing:
- S&P index up a points or 0.27% 2969.90
- NASDAQ index up 23.6 points or 0.29% at 7962.90
- Dow industrial average up 85 points or 0.33% at 26908
In the US debt market, yields are higher by 1.6 to 2.7 basis points with the yield curve steepening a bit. The 2-10 spread is up to 5.66x vs 4.86x at the close on Friday.
Spot gold is down $13.65 or -0.92% at $1483.30
WTI crude oil futures are down $0.85 or -1.52% at $55.06