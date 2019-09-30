US stocks open the day (and new week) with gains

Major indices up modestly at the start of the week.

The major US stock indices open in the day (and the new week) with modest gains.





The snapshot a minute or so into the open is showing:

S&P index up a points or 0.27% 2969.90

NASDAQ index up 23.6 points or 0.29% at 7962.90

Dow industrial average up 85 points or 0.33% at 26908 In the US debt market, yields are higher by 1.6 to 2.7 basis points with the yield curve steepening a bit. The 2-10 spread is up to 5.66x vs 4.86x at the close on Friday.





Spot gold is down $13.65 or -0.92% at $1483.30

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.85 or -1.52% at $55.06



