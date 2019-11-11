US stocks open the day/week lower

Concerns about US/China, Hong Kong violence weigh

The US major stock indices are opening up the day/week in the red. Concerns about US/China trade deal have faded a bit and violence in Hong Kong is also a concern.





The major indices snapshot is currently showing:

The S&P index -15.7 points or -0.51% at 3077

The NASDAQ index -46.26 points or -0.55% at 8429

The Dow industrial average -158 points or -0.58% at 27520 The US debt market is not open today in observance of Veterans Day. US government offices are also closed.





In other markets, spot gold is up $2.76 or 0.19% at $1461.75



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.82 or -1.43% at $56.41

