US stocks open the session higher
Technical Analysis
US equities hanging in there
At the start of the North American session, the futures were implying the following:
- Dow is up 130 points
- S&P up 14.81 points
- NASDAQ index up 67 points
The snapshot of the markets currently shows:
- S&P index up 22.39 points or 0.78% at 2890.83
- NASDAQ index up 93.18 points or 1.06% at 8902.30
- Dow industrial average up 152.06 points or 0.64% at 24035.15
In other markets, the US treasury yields have not escape the refunding news. Yields are higher with the yield curve steepening. The 2-10 year spread is up to 53.66 basis points from 47.37 basis points yesterday.
- Spot gold is trading down $12.10 or -0.71% at $1693.60
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.65 or -2.65% at $23.90. That is off the low of $22.58. The high price was up at $26.08.
In the forex, the JPY remains the strongest of the majors while the GBP remains the weakest.