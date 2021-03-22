US stocks open the week mixed

Nasdaq higher. Dow lower

The major US stock indices are opening the week with mixed results. The NASDAQ index is higher. The S&P index is near unchanged. The Dow is lower.





US yields are lower. Gold is lower. Crude oil is up marginally.







A snapshot of the major indices shows:



S&P index up 2.54 points or 0.07% of 3915.91



NASDAQ index up 82 points or 0.63% at 13300



Dow down -62 points or -0.19% 32571

In the US debt market, the 10 and 30 year yields are down over -3.3. The 2-10 year spread is more narrow as well with the spread at 153.83 basis points versus the Friday close of 157.18 basis points.









Spot gold is trading down $-12.90 or -0.74% at $1732.30



Spot silver is down $0.58 -2.24% at $25.65

WTI crude oil futures trading up $0.38 or 0.62% at $61.80



Bitcoin his trading down -$605 and $57,210 IN the forex, the CHF is the strongest and the GBP has taken over from the USD as the weakest of the majors. The USD was the weakest of the majors at the start of the North American session.



