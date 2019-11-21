US stocks open up near unchanged levels

Little changes in the major indices at the opening

The major US stock indices are opening with little changes. The snapshot of the indices currently shows:

S&P index +0.8 points or 0.03% at 3108.95



Nasdaq virtually unchanged at 8527 .07

Dow down 12 points or -0.05% at 27808









In other markets at the opening:

Spot gold is down $2.20 or -0.15% at $1469.40



WTI crude oil futures is up $0.70 or 1.21% at $57.70

ForexLive

in the US debt market yields remain higher with the 2 year up 2.3 basis points and the 30 year up 2.1 basis points (so near parallel moves along the curve).