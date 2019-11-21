US stocks open up near unchanged levels
Technical Analysis
Little changes in the major indices at the opening
The major US stock indices are opening with little changes. The snapshot of the indices currently shows:
in the US debt market yields remain higher with the 2 year up 2.3 basis points and the 30 year up 2.1 basis points (so near parallel moves along the curve).
- S&P index +0.8 points or 0.03% at 3108.95
- Nasdaq virtually unchanged at 8527 .07
- Dow down 12 points or -0.05% at 27808
In other markets at the opening:
- Spot gold is down $2.20 or -0.15% at $1469.40
- WTI crude oil futures is up $0.70 or 1.21% at $57.70