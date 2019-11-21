US stocks open up near unchanged levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Little changes in the major indices at the opening

The major US stock indices are opening with little changes. The snapshot of the indices currently shows:
  • S&P index +0.8 points or 0.03% at 3108.95
  • Nasdaq virtually unchanged at 8527 .07
  • Dow down 12 points or -0.05% at 27808
in the US debt market yields remain higher with the 2 year up 2.3 basis points and the 30 year up 2.1 basis points (so near parallel moves along the curve).

Yields are higher by about 2 basis points across the curve
In other markets at the opening:
  • Spot gold is down $2.20 or -0.15% at $1469.40
  • WTI crude oil futures is up $0.70 or 1.21% at $57.70
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose