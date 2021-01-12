US stocks open up with modest/mixed gains

S&P index up 4.54 points or 0.12% at 3804



NASDAQ index up 42 points or 0.33% at 13076



Dow industrial average up 19 points or 0.05% and 31028



A snapshot of other markets as US trading in stocks gets underway shows:

spot gold up $3.54 or 0.2% at 1847.60



spot silver up $0.46 or 1.87% at $25.37



WTI crude oil futures up $0.54 or 1.03% $52.79



Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading down $900 now at around $33,000. The high price reached $36,604.51. The low price has extended to $32,720. In the US debt market, yields are mixed:



2 year 0.146%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.518%, +1.2 basis points



10 year on .159%, +1.3 basis points



30 year 1.881%, -0.2 basis points

The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET today.







In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the major currencies, while the USD is the weakest. However, for the greenback, it is little changed vs. the EUR, JPY, CHF and NZD (all within 0.08% of being unchanged). The largest decline his vs. the GBP at -0.61%.







