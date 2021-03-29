US stocks open with declines in the major indices

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Relatively modest declines to start the week

The major indices are opening with relatively modest declines across the board. The hedge fund margin selling is rippling through the market and has increased concerns about a potential domino effect. 

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index -10.3 points or -0.25% at 3964.60
  • NASDAQ index -39 points or -0.30% at 13102
  • Dow -57 points or -0.16% at 33018
in other markets:
  • Gold is trading down $12.45 or -0.72% at 1720.50
  • Silver is trading down $0.25 or -1% at $24.82
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.73 or -1.2% at $60
  • Bitcoin is trading up $3200 or 5.93% of $58,097
In the US debt market yields are modestly lower across the board:
  • 2 year 0.134%, -0.3 basis points
  • 5 year 0.857%, -0.8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.672%, -0.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.37%, -0.6 basis points
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose