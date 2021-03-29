US stocks open with declines in the major indices

Relatively modest declines to start the week



The major indices are opening with relatively modest declines across the board. The hedge fund margin selling is rippling through the market and has increased concerns about a potential domino effect.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index -10.3 points or -0.25% at 3964.60



NASDAQ index -39 points or -0.30% at 13102



Dow -57 points or -0.16% at 33018

Gold is trading down $12.45 or -0.72% at 1720.50

Silver is trading down $0.25 or -1% at $24.82

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.73 or -1.2% at $60



Bitcoin is trading up $3200 or 5.93% of $58,097 In the US debt market yields are modestly lower across the board: 2 year 0.134%, -0.3 basis points



5 year 0.857%, -0.8 basis points



10 year 1.672%, -0.3 basis points

30 year 2.37%, -0.6 basis points

