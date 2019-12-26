US stocks open with gains
Technical Analysis
Record highs for the Nasdaq/S&P
The US stocks are opening higher with the Nasdaq and the S&P trading at record intraday highs.
The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
- S&P index up 5.39 points or 0.17% at 3228.83
- NASDAQ index up 17 points or 0.19% at 8970
- Dow up 36 points or 0.13% at 28551.60
The intraday high for the S&P reach 3229.30. That is the new intraday all-time high.
The intraday high for the NASDAQ reached 8972.48 and is it's new intraday all-time high