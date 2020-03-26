US stocks open with gains as they digest the record claims without trouble

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Stimulus passed and so has the claims data

The US stocks are opening with gains and moving higher in the 1st few minutes of trading after digesting the record initial jobless claims and cheering the passing of the stimulus measures.

The snapshot of the current markets are showing:
  • S&P index up 45 points or 1.82% at 2520.58
  • NASDAQ index up 124 points or 1.68% at 7508.58
  • Dow up 448 points or 2.12% at 21649.50.

