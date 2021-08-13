US stocks open with gains. NASDAQ index still lower for the week.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and Dow going for its fourth record close today

The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The NASDAQ index is marginally higher. The Dow and S&P are trading at a new intraday record high in early trading.

Yesterday the S&P and Dow both closed at record levels for the third consecutive day. The NASDAQ index snapped a to date losing streak. The NASDAQ is still lower for the week.

The snapshot of the market shows:
  • Dow industrial average +67 points or 0.19% at 35567
  • S&P index up four points or 0.09% 4465
  • NASDAQ index up 10.5 points or 0.07% at 14825
