US stocks open with gains. NASDAQ index still lower for the week.

S&P and Dow going for its fourth record close today





Yesterday the S&P and Dow both closed at record levels for the third consecutive day. The NASDAQ index snapped a to date losing streak. The NASDAQ is still lower for the week.







Dow industrial average +67 points or 0.19% at 35567



S&P index up four points or 0.09% 4465



NASDAQ index up 10.5 points or 0.07% at 14825

The snapshot of the market shows:

The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The NASDAQ index is marginally higher. The Dow and S&P are trading at a new intraday record high in early trading.