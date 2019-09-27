US stocks open with gains. The Dow industrials lead the way.

The snapshot of the major indices is currently showing:

S&P index is up 6.27 points or 0.21% at 2984.00

NASDAQ index is up a .16 points or 0.10% at 8037.23

Dow industrial average 72 points or 0.27% at 26964

In the US debt market yields remain marginally higher and near midpoints of the days trading range:









In the forex, the AUD is now leading the way to the upside (took over from the EUR at the start of the NY session). The JPY remains the weakest of the majors. The USD is neither stronger or weakers but is higher the most vs the JPY (+0.26%) and lower the most vs the AUD (-0.18% on the day).









Spot gold is trading down $16.60 or -1.11% at $1488.40

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.82 or 1.47% at $55.56. The low reached $54.75. Today the run higher after the drone strike on Saudi oil refineries was fully retraced.