US stocks open with gains. NASDAQ leads way.

Dow lags as McDonald's earnings disappoint

The US stocks are opening with gains. The NASDAQ indices lead the way with again of 0.35% in early trading. The Dow lags as McDonald's earnings disappoint. Their shares is down $-7.66 or -3.76% in early trading.





The snapshot is currently showing

Dow up 8.21 points or 0.03% at 26835

S&P up 5.34 points or 0.18% at 3012.00

Nasdaq is up 28.4 points or 0.35% 8191.50







Spot gold is up $3.55 or 0.25% at $1488.37

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.77 or 1.44% at $54.08

US yields remain lower by about 3-4 basis points.