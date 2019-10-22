US stocks open with gains. NASDAQ leads way.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow lags as McDonald's earnings disappoint

The US stocks are opening with gains. The NASDAQ indices lead the way with again of 0.35% in early trading. The Dow lags as McDonald's earnings disappoint.  Their shares is down $-7.66 or  -3.76% in early trading. 

The snapshot is currently showing
  • Dow up 8.21 points or 0.03% at 26835
  • S&P up 5.34 points or 0.18% at 3012.00
  • Nasdaq is up 28.4 points or 0.35% 8191.50

US yields remain lower by about 3-4 basis points.

Spot gold is up $3.55 or 0.25% at $1488.37
WTI crude oil futures are up $0.77 or 1.44% at $54.08
