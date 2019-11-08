US stocks open little changed. Disney shines after earnings beat.

Dow and S&P closed at records yesterday

The final trading day of the week has begun and the major indices are trading little changed. A minute or so into trading is showing the:

S&P index -4.3 points or -0.14% at 3081



NASDAQ index -13 points or -0.16% at 8421



Dow unchanged at 27673/ Disney is a bright spot in trading today. Its earnings and revenues beat expectations after the close yesterday. It's stock is currently trading up $6 or 4.6% in early trading









