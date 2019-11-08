US stocks open little changed. Disney shines after earnings beat.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P closed at records yesterday

The final trading day of the week has begun and the major indices are trading little changed.  A minute or so into trading is showing the:
  • S&P index -4.3 points or -0.14% at 3081
  • NASDAQ index -13 points or -0.16% at 8421
  • Dow unchanged at 27673/
Disney is a bright spot in trading today. Its earnings and revenues beat expectations after the close yesterday. It's stock is currently trading up $6 or 4.6% in early trading



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose