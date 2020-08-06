US stocks open with modest declines

Trading above and below the unchange level





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -2.84 points or -0.09% at 3324.93



NASDAQ index -5.323 points or -0.05% 10993.07. The high price did once again get above the 11,000 level in early trading at 11,000.02



Dow is trading up 2 point from +0.01% at 27203.53 In the US debt market, yields remain lower:

2 year 0.111%, -0.5 basis points



10 year 0.5199%, -2.7 basis points



30 year 1.187%, -3.4 basis points

the precious metals remain sharply higher but off the highest levels:

spot gold is trading up $19.50 or 0.96% at 2057.70. The high price reached $2064.99



spot silver is trading up $1.20 or 4.47% at $28.16. The high price reached $28.45

WTI crude oil prices are trading up $0.41 or 0.97% of $42.60. That is near its high price of $42.65. The low price reached $41.61 today.

The major indices are opening up a little lower and have traded above and below the unchange level in early trading.