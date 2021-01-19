US stocks open with solid gains led by the NASDAQ index
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index up 1% in early tradingThe major US stock indices are opening up with solid gains with the NASDAQ index leading the way. It is currently up 1% in early trading. The S&P index is up around 0.68%.
A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index up 26 points or 0.69% 3794.36
- NASDAQ index up 132 points or 1.02% at 13129.94
- Dow industrial average up 200 points or 0.65% the 31018
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $1.30 or -0.06% at $1839
- spot silver is down $0.15 a -0.62% at $25.19
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.40 or 0.74% at $52.75
- Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $929 and $37,160. That is off the high price of $37,550. The low price reached $36,186.23
in the US debt market, yields are higher but marginally lower from levels near the New York opening
- 2 year 0.139%, +0.6 basis points
- 5 year 0.467%, +1.7 basis points
- 10 year 1.109%, +2.5 basis points
- 30 year 1.85 2%, +1.9 basis points
In the forex, the EUR remains the strongest and the JPY remains the weakest of the major currencies (that was the case at the start of theNorth American session).