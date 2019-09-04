US stocks open with solid gains on trade hopes/less Hong Kong tension/more Fed
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leading the way
The US major stock indices are opening with solid gains on US and China trade hopes/less Hong Kong tension/hopes for more Fed easing to come.
The snapshot of the major indices are now showing:
- S&P index, +23.4 points or 0.80% at 2929.54
- NASDAQ index up 78.33 points or 1.0% at 7953
- Dow industrial average at 195 points or 0.76% 26315
in the US debt market yields are also higher
Spot gold is trading now down -$1 or -0.07% at $1546.93. That is off the high price of $1550.23.
- 2 year 1.461 percent, +1.0 basis points
- 5 year 1.349%, +1.9 basis points
- 10 year 1.489%, +3.1 basis points
- 30 year 1.987%, +3.4 basis points
WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.61 or 2.97% at $55.54