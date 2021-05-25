US stocks opened higher. Dow up for the fourth day. S&P and NASDAQ higher
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ up for the third time in four daysThe US stocks have opened higher. The Dow industrial average is working on its fourth day to the upside. The S&P and NASDAQ are higher for the third day in a four.
In a snapshot of the market six minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index up at 13 points or 0.31% at 4210.18
- NASDAQ index up 62 points or 0.45% at 13723.40
- Dow up 108 points or 0.32% at 34500.