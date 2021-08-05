US stocks opened higher. NASDAQ up for the fourth day in a row

A snapshot of foreign exchange market currently shows the AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The US dollar was the weakest of the majors at the start of the North American session.



Spot gold is down $2.13 or -0.12% $1809.43.



Spot silver is up five cents or 0.22% at $25.41



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.39 or 0.58% at $68.43



the price of bitcoin is fairly steady since the North American open at $37,869. That's still down around $1800 on the day



In the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield is at 1.199% after dipping to about 1.13% at the low and having a high at 1.215%.





At 10 AM ET, Federal Reserve board Gov. Christopher Waller will speak on "Central bank digital currency". Waller made headlines recently after turning more hawkish advocating for tapering sooner rather than later.





