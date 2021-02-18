US stocks opens lower as rates continue to be a concern
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leading the way to the downsidethe US stocks are opening lower with the NASDAQ index continue to lead the way to the downside. The Dow industrial average is lower for the 1st time in 4 days (and after 2 straight days of record closes).
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index -29 points or -0.73% at 3903
- NASDAQ index -147 points or -1.06% at 13818
- Dow industrial average -194 points or -0.61% at 31418
- spot gold up $8 or 0.45% at 1784.29
- spot silver down $0.07 or -0.25% at $27.31
- bitcoin is trading down $327 or -0.62% at $52088
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.46 or 0.75% $61.60 for the March contract. The April contract is trading up $0.42 or 0.69% at $61.58
in the US debt market, 10 and 30 year yields continued to lead the way to the upside:
- 2 year 0.110%, +0.8 basis points
- 5 year 0.565%, +1.9 basis points
- 10 year 1.312%, +4.2 basis points
- 30 year 2.095%, +5.85 basis points
a snapshot of the forex market currently continues to show the GBP as the strongest of the majors and the USD as the weakest although the USD is less weak than at the start of the session.