US stocks opens lower as rates continue to be a concern

NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -29 points or -0.73% at 3903



NASDAQ index -147 points or -1.06% at 13818



Dow industrial average -194 points or -0.61% at 31418

in other markets as trading gets underway in the equity markets: in other markets as trading gets underway in the equity markets:

spot gold up $8 or 0.45% at 1784.29



spot silver down $0.07 or -0.25% at $27.31



bitcoin is trading down $327 or -0.62% at $52088



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.46 or 0.75% $61.60 for the March contract. The April contract is trading up $0.42 or 0.69% at $61.58

in the US debt market, 10 and 30 year yields continued to lead the way to the upside:

2 year 0.110%, +0.8 basis points



5 year 0.565%, +1.9 basis points



10 year 1.312%, +4.2 basis points



30 year 2.095%, +5.85 basis points

a snapshot of the forex market currently continues to show the GBP as the strongest of the majors and the USD as the weakest although the USD is less weak than at the start of the session.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the US stocks are opening lower with the NASDAQ index continue to lead the way to the downside. The Dow industrial average is lower for the 1st time in 4 days (and after 2 straight days of record closes).