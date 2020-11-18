US stocks set to open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Pfizer news a help. Boeing gets approval from FAA to resume flights

US stocks are set to open mixed. The NASDAQ index is looking for lower. The S&P is near unchanged in the Dow is marginally higher. Pfizer vaccine news helped a little but the gains are being eroded. Also, Boeing received FAA approval to resume its 737 Max flights.

Carnival Cruise Lines said they canceled cruises in the beginning of 2021 (January 1 to January 31).

The Dow industrial average is some 216 points away from the 30,000 milestone.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose