US stocks set to open mixed

Pfizer news a help. Boeing gets approval from FAA to resume flights













For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The Dow industrial average is some 216 points away from the 30,000 milestone. Carnival Cruise Lines said they canceled cruises in the beginning of 2021 (January 1 to January 31).

US stocks are set to open mixed. The NASDAQ index is looking for lower. The S&P is near unchanged in the Dow is marginally higher. Pfizer vaccine news helped a little but the gains are being eroded. Also, Boeing received FAA approval to resume its 737 Max flights.