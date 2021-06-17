US stocks opened mixed and little changed. A look around the markets as stocks open.

Has erased pre-session lows.

At the start of the North American session, the futures are implying a lower opening for each of the major US stock indices. However as the market opens, much of the losses have been erased and the indices trade mixed (the NASDAQ is still down marginally).





A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 0.81 points or 0.02% at 4224.51



NASDAQ index down 10.5 points or -0.07% at 14029.18



Dow industrial average up 1.44 points or unchanged at 34035.11

in other markets:



Spot gold is trading down $-25 or -1.38% $1786.50.



Spot silver is down $0.64 or -2.36% $26.35



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.11 or 0.15% $72.26



Bitcoin is trading up $300 or 0.8% at $38,840 In the US debt market, the yields are moving lower after yesterday's sharp rise. The tenure yield is now down -2.4 basis points and back to 1.55%. The high yield today reach 1.591%.









A snapshot of the forex market, now shows that the JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the CHF is still the weakest. At the start of the North American session, the US dollar was the strongest, but has given up that distinction as rates move lower. The EURUSD is findings support near a swing area and the 61.8% retracement ( see post here ). The USDJPY has broken lower ( see post here that tells that pairs story)







