US stocks opened mixed. NASDAQ and S&P lower. Dow higher

Markets mixed in early trading

The US stock markets are open with the NASDAQ and S&P lower, while the Dow is trading higher.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -3.5 points or -0.10% at 3547.1



NASDAQ index -62 points or -0.52% at 11650



Dow industrial average up 160 points or 0.54% at 29317.10

in other markets



spot gold is trading up $20 or 1.06% $1882.79



spot silver is trading up $0.21 or 0.89% at $24.32



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.59 or 1.44% at $40.87

in the US debt market, the yields are moving back to the upside and trading near highs for the day:



2 year 0.180%, +1.0 basis points



5 year 0.457%, +2.9 basis points



10 year 0.963%, +4 basis points



30 year 1.746%, +3.7 basis points







In the Forex, the GBP is the strongest while the AUD and NZD are the weakest. The EUR so a modest boost after reports that the EU budget and stimulus hurdles have been solved. The USD remains mixed with the rain back down vs. the EUR, GBP and JPY and up vs the CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD.