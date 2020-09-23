US stocks opened mixed. NASDAQ down. Dow is higher.

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P index near unchanged

The US stocks are opening mixed with the S&P index near unchanged, NASDAQ lower, and the Dow industrial average higher. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 2.3 points or 0.07% at 3317.79
  • NASDAQ index -32 points or -0.28% at 10934.90
  • Dow industrial average up 153 points or 0.55% at 27440.60
in the US debt market, yields are little changed:
  • 2 year 0.134%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.265%, unchanged
  • 10 year 0.669%, -0.1 basis point
  • 30 year 1.418%, -0.4 basis points
Spot gold continues to move lower. It is currently down $-13 or -0.67% at $1887.70.  It is off the low at $1873.23 but well below its high at $1905.40.
Spot silver is down $0.72 or -2.97% at $23.66. Silver is low reached $23.06. It's high was up at $24.48.

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $40 up $0.20 or 0.49%.
