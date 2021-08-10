US stocks opened mixed. NASDAQ higher

NASDAQ pushing toward record high.. S&P is near record high as well





A snapshot of the market a Fed minutes into the opening currently shows

Dow up 36 point at 35137.54

S&P up two points or 0.05% at 4434.40. The high price reached 4437.20 so for

NASDAQ up 16.7 points or 0.11% at 14876.80. It's high price reached 14894.60 A look at other markets shows: Spot gold is down $4.16 or -0.24% at 1725.28.

Spot silver is down nine cents or -0.40% at $23.34

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.68 or 1.01% at $67.51

Bitcoin is down around $300 at $45,987 US yields are trading mixed. The 30 year yield is down -0.2 basis point. The two year yield is up 0.4 basis points.



In the forex, the CAD is now the strongest. The US dollar has moved higher in early New York trading as well. The JPY is now the weakest with the CHF just behind it.



