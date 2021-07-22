US stocks opened mixed/little changed

In other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:



Spot gold down $4.15 or -0.23% at $1799. The price has been trading above and below the $1800 level in the near-term.

Spot silver is trading down $0.14 or -0.59% $25.06



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $70.43 that is up 0.17% on the day



a snapshot of the forex market as stock trading gets underway, continues to show the GBP as the strongest of the majors. The CAD is now the weakest of the majors. The USD is mostly lower with modest gains verse the CAD and NZD. The EUR has moved higher post the ECB and press conference from Lagarde. The EURUSD has broken above its 200 hour moving average at 1.18069 (it briefly moved above that level initially after the rate decision but rotated back lower). Traders will now watch the 200 hour moving average as support.

