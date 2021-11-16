US stocks open with modest changes. Dow higher. NASDAQ and S&P relatively flat

Modest changes in the major indices
The major stock are opening with mixed results after yesterday's close which showed fractional declines in the three major indices:
- The Dow Jones declined -12.86 points or -0.04%
- S&P index fell -0.05 points or 0.0%
- NASDAQ index fell -7.1 points or -0.04%
The snapshot of the market indices currently shows:
- Dow industrial average +91 points or 0.24% of 36173.47
- S&P index up 3.2 points or 0.07% at 4687
- NASDAQ index down -2.63 points or -0.02% at 15850.27
In other markets as US trading gets underway:
- Spot gold up $1.96 or 0.10% at 1864.50
- Spot silver up 4.4 cents or +0.19% at $25.11
- WTI crude oil down $0.26 or -0.32% $80.63
- Bitcoin down $2800 at $60,757
In the US debt market yields have moved off the low levels for the day after the better than expected retail sales and industrial production: