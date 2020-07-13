US stocks opening with solid gains to start the week

Nasdaq up over 1%

The US stocks are opening with solid gains to start the week. The NASDAQ leads the way with a gain of over 1%.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index up 27.21 points or 0.85% at 3212.24



NASDAQ up 120 points or 1.14% at 10739



Dow industrial average up 250 points or 0.96% at 26326



Tesla is currently up 133 points at 8.57% at $1677



Netflix shares are up $13 or 2.42% to $562

Some of the big movers of late are continuing to soar to the upside to the upside: