US stocks opening with solid gains to start the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq up over 1%

The US stocks are opening with solid gains to start the week. The NASDAQ leads the way with a gain of over 1%. 

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 27.21 points or 0.85% at 3212.24
  • NASDAQ up 120 points or 1.14% at 10739
  • Dow industrial average up 250 points or 0.96% at 26326
Some of the big movers of late are continuing to soar to the upside to the upside:
  • Tesla is currently up 133 points at 8.57% at $1677
  • Netflix shares are up $13 or 2.42% to $562
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose