US stocks opening with solid gains to start the week
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq up over 1%
The US stocks are opening with solid gains to start the week. The NASDAQ leads the way with a gain of over 1%.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
Some of the big movers of late are continuing to soar to the upside to the upside:
- S&P index up 27.21 points or 0.85% at 3212.24
- NASDAQ up 120 points or 1.14% at 10739
- Dow industrial average up 250 points or 0.96% at 26326
- Tesla is currently up 133 points at 8.57% at $1677
- Netflix shares are up $13 or 2.42% to $562