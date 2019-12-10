US stocks post a 2-day losing streak

Another soggy close as gains cannot be sustained



The major US stock indices sagged into the close for the 2nd consecutive day as markets await Dec 15 tariff date (will the US add tariffs or postpone them and what will the China response be), FOMC and ECB decisions on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The ECB meeting and press conference will be the first for Christine Lagarde.





The USMCA deal today did little to move the needle.





The final numbers are showing: