US major stock indices rebound at the open

NASDAQ index leads the way

The US major stock indices are rebounding higher at the open. Yesterday major indices fell by over -1.56%, with the NASDAQ index falling -1.89% (the S&P index and Dow each fell -1.57%).





The snapshot of the major indices a few the into the opening is showing:





S&P index +18.07 points or 0.56% at 3261.70



NASDAQ index up 77.87 points or 0.85% at 9217.18



Dow up 109.4 points or 0.38% at 28645.20 Apple earnings after the close.



In the US debt market yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve:



2 year 1.430%, -1.0 basis points



10 year 1.615%, +0.5 basis points



30 year 2.066%, +0.9 basis points

Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.35% at 1576.90



WTI crude oil futures are trading $-0.10 or -0.19% at $53.02







In the forex market:

