US major stock indices rebound at the open
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leads the way
The US major stock indices are rebounding higher at the open. Yesterday major indices fell by over -1.56%, with the NASDAQ index falling -1.89% (the S&P index and Dow each fell -1.57%).
The snapshot of the major indices a few the into the opening is showing:
- S&P index +18.07 points or 0.56% at 3261.70
- NASDAQ index up 77.87 points or 0.85% at 9217.18
- Dow up 109.4 points or 0.38% at 28645.20
Apple earnings after the close.
In the US debt market yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve:
- 2 year 1.430%, -1.0 basis points
- 10 year 1.615%, +0.5 basis points
- 30 year 2.066%, +0.9 basis points
Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.35% at 1576.90
WTI crude oil futures are trading $-0.10 or -0.19% at $53.02
In the forex market:
- The EURUSD is trading at session lows at the 1.1000 level. A move below should attract more sellers through the natural support level
- The GBPUSD has moved below its natural support level at the 1.3000 level. It too is trading at session lows at 1.2986 currently. A trendline on the daily chart was just broken at 1.2991. Stay below the 1.3000 level keeps the sellers in control
- The USDJPY retraced the move lower and retested session high at 109.09 in the early New York session, but has backed off (the high reached 109.086)
- The USDCHF is running to the upside after a break below its 200 hour moving average at the session lows failed. The price did extend above the high from last week at 0.97284 to a high at 0.97314, but has sent backed off and trades back down toward swing highs from Friday and Monday at the 0.9717-18 area. A move below that area would muddy the technical waters a bit intraday