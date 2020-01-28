US major stock indices rebound at the open

NASDAQ index leads the way

The US major stock indices are rebounding higher at the open. Yesterday major indices fell by over -1.56%, with the NASDAQ index falling -1.89% (the S&P index and Dow each fell -1.57%).

The snapshot of the major indices a few the into the opening is showing:

  • S&P index +18.07 points or 0.56% at 3261.70
  • NASDAQ index up 77.87 points or 0.85% at 9217.18
  • Dow up 109.4 points or 0.38% at 28645.20
Apple earnings after the close.

In the US debt market yields are mostly higher with a steeper yield curve:
  • 2 year 1.430%, -1.0 basis points
  • 10 year 1.615%, +0.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.066%, +0.9 basis points
Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.35% at 1576.90
WTI crude oil futures are trading $-0.10 or -0.19% at $53.02

In the forex market:
  • The EURUSD is trading at session lows at the 1.1000 level.  A move below should attract more sellers through the natural support level
  • The GBPUSD has moved below its natural support level at the 1.3000 level. It too is trading at session lows at 1.2986 currently. A trendline on the daily chart was just broken at 1.2991.  Stay below the 1.3000 level keeps the sellers in control
  • The USDJPY retraced the move lower and retested session high at 109.09 in the early New York session, but has backed off (the high reached 109.086) 
  • The USDCHF is running to the upside after a break below its 200 hour moving average at the session lows failed.  The price did extend above the high from last week at 0.97284 to a high at 0.97314, but has sent backed off and trades back down toward swing highs from Friday and Monday at the 0.9717-18 area.  A move below that area would muddy the technical waters a bit intraday

