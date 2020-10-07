US stocks rebound higher and erase some of the declines from yesterday's trade

S&P index up 37.60 points or 1.13% at 3398.50



NASDAQ index up 129 points or 1.17% at 11286



Dow industrial average up 321 points or 1.16% at 28095



Although the Presidents tweet was a shock to the market near the close yesterday, the post close comments of piecemeal stimulus has the market feeling it's not all bad.







The market is also ignoring the House of Representatives report saying Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple have monopolistic powers.







Apple shares are up 1.61%. Amazon shares are up 1.71%. Alphabet shares are up 1.24% and Facebook shares are up 0.3% in early trading. Amazon will have its Prime Day starting on October 13. Apple will also release its new iPhone on the same date.

