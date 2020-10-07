US stocks rebound higher and erase some of the declines from yesterday's trade
Major indices up about 1%The US stocks are opening higher with the major indices up each around 1% in early trade. The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index up 37.60 points or 1.13% at 3398.50
- NASDAQ index up 129 points or 1.17% at 11286
- Dow industrial average up 321 points or 1.16% at 28095
Although the Presidents tweet was a shock to the market near the close yesterday, the post close comments of piecemeal stimulus has the market feeling it's not all bad.
The market is also ignoring the House of Representatives report saying Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple have monopolistic powers.
Apple shares are up 1.61%. Amazon shares are up 1.71%. Alphabet shares are up 1.24% and Facebook shares are up 0.3% in early trading. Amazon will have its Prime Day starting on October 13. Apple will also release its new iPhone on the same date.