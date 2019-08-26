US stocks on the open rebound higher on trade hope optimism (again)
Technical Analysis
Dow moved up over 300 points in first few minutes (back below).Happy days are here again - for now.
The US major stock indices are higher on trade hope optimism....again.
The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the official open are showing:
- S&P index, +24.42 points or 0.86% 2871.53
- NASDAQ index +77.125 points or 0.99% at 7828.89
- Dow industrial average +264.47 points or +1.03% at 25893.33. The early session high did spike and show a gain of +300 points.
In the US debt market, yields are down on the day but less than -1 basis point. The yields are also trading near highs for the day. The 2-10 spread is positive by 0.53 bps which his higher than the Friday close of +0.19 bps.