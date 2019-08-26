US stocks on the open rebound higher on trade hope optimism (again)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow moved up over 300 points in first few minutes (back below).

Happy days are here again - for now.

The US major stock indices are higher on trade hope optimism....again.

The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the official open are showing:
  • S&P index, +24.42 points or 0.86% 2871.53
  • NASDAQ index +77.125 points or 0.99% at 7828.89
  • Dow industrial average +264.47 points or +1.03% at 25893.33. The early session high did spike and show a gain of +300 points.
In the US debt market, yields are down on the day but less than -1 basis point. The yields are also trading near highs for the day. The 2-10 spread is positive by 0.53 bps which his higher than the Friday close of +0.19 bps.  

Dow moved up over 300 points in first few minutes (back below).
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose