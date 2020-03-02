US stocks rebound. Volatile overnight session

Dow futures traded in a 1000 point range overnight

In a pre-market that saw the Dow futures trade in a 1000 point down and up and down and up range, the major indices are opening with gains in early trading.





The snapshot of the major indices are showing:

S&P index up 24 points or 0.82% at 2979.34



NASDAQ index up 88 points or 1.02% at 8654



Dow industrial average +268 points or 1.04% at 25670





In the US debt market the yields are lower with the shorter end moving down the most on expectations for easier Fed policy:

