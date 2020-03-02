US stocks rebound. Volatile overnight session

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow futures traded in a 1000 point range overnight

In a pre-market that saw the Dow futures trade in a 1000 point down and up and down and up range, the major indices are opening with gains in early trading.

The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index up 24 points or 0.82% at 2979.34
  • NASDAQ index up 88 points or 1.02% at 8654
  • Dow industrial average +268 points or 1.04% at 25670

In the US debt market the yields are lower with the shorter end moving down the most on expectations for easier Fed policy:
  • 2 year 0.808%, -10.6 basis points
  • 5 year 0.855%, -8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.091%, -5.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.656%, -1.9 basis points

