US stocks rebound with gains over 3.2% in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average up 3.5%

the major stock indices are rebounding higher today with gains over 3.2% in early trading. The Dow industrial average leads the way with a gain of 3.5%.

The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:

  • S&P index +90.62 points or 3.3% at 2837.18
  • NASDAQ index up 259 points 92 points or 3.27% at 8210.59
  • Dow industrial average up 853.61 points or 3.58% at 24704.62
In the US debt market yields remain higher but off the highest levels:
  • 2 year 0.433%, +5.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.502%
  • 10 year 0.663%, +12.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.736%
  • 30 year 1.136%, +14.1 basis points. The high yield reached 1.2662%
In other markets:
  • spot gold is down $-22.5 or -1.34% at $1658
  • WTI crude oil futures are rebounding and up to dollars and $0.58 or 8.29% the $33.70

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose