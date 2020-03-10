US stocks rebound with gains over 3.2% in early trading

Dow industrial average up 3.5%

the major stock indices are rebounding higher today with gains over 3.2% in early trading. The Dow industrial average leads the way with a gain of 3.5%.







The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:







S&P index +90.62 points or 3.3% at 2837.18



NASDAQ index up 259 points 92 points or 3.27% at 8210.59



Dow industrial average up 853.61 points or 3.58% at 24704.62



In the US debt market yields remain higher but off the highest levels:



2 year 0.433%, +5.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.502%



10 year 0.663%, +12.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.736%



30 year 1.136%, +14.1 basis points. The high yield reached 1.2662%

In other markets:

