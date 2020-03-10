US stocks rebound with gains over 3.2% in early trading
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average up 3.5%
the major stock indices are rebounding higher today with gains over 3.2% in early trading. The Dow industrial average leads the way with a gain of 3.5%.
The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:
- S&P index +90.62 points or 3.3% at 2837.18
- NASDAQ index up 259 points 92 points or 3.27% at 8210.59
- Dow industrial average up 853.61 points or 3.58% at 24704.62
In the US debt market yields remain higher but off the highest levels:
- 2 year 0.433%, +5.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.502%
- 10 year 0.663%, +12.2 basis points. The high yield reached 0.736%
- 30 year 1.136%, +14.1 basis points. The high yield reached 1.2662%
In other markets:
- spot gold is down $-22.5 or -1.34% at $1658
- WTI crude oil futures are rebounding and up to dollars and $0.58 or 8.29% the $33.70