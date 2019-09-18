US stocks recover and closing near session highs

Dow industrial average is down -211 points at lows and closes at up 36 points

The US stocks recovered after the FOMC signaled a 25 basis point cut, but dot plot showed no additional eases for 2019. However, Powell did say enough in his press conference to suggest that the view can change given global risks and potential weakness. As a result, the major indices started to recover and are ending the session near/at session highs.













The levels at the close are showing:

S&P index +1.01 points or 0.03% at 3006.71. The S&P was down -27.13 point at its lows.



NASDAQ index down -8.625 points or -0.11% at 8177.39. The NASDAQ was down -100 points at its lows



Dow industrial average up 36.35 points or 0.13% at 27147.29. The Dow was down -211 points at its lows

Great recovery for the major indices after being down for most of the trading day.





After the close, Microsoft announced a 11% increase in dividends and a $40 billion buyback. That has helped to push that stock up to $140.15 currently after closing the session at $138.52.





Some of the big winners for the day included



PNC financial, +1.41%



Chipotle, +1.12%



DuPont, +1.05%



J.P. Morgan, +1.01%



Apple, +0.93%



Southwest there, +0.90%



Stryker, +0.89%



Citigroup, +0.86%



Deere & Company, +0.84%



Microsoft, +0.82%



Lockheed Martin, +0.74%



Merck, +0.63%



Boeing, +0.55%



Goldman Sachs, +0.54%



Walt Disney, +0.34%



Big losers on the day included:

