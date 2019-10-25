US stocks recover from earlier losses and close higher. S&P index closes just below record levels

Major indices end higher on the week

The US major stock indices recovered from earlier losses. The move higher was helped by positive comments about US China trade progress.







On the day the S&P index moved above the high close level at 3025.86 intraday, but fell short of the all-time high level at 3027.98. The close is just below those levels at 3022.20







The final numbers are showing

S&P index rose 11.96 points or 0.4% at 3022.25



NASDAQ index rose 57.33 points or 0.70% at 2843.12



Dow industrial average rose 150.36 points or 0.56% at 26955.89 for the week, the major indices closed higher:



S&P index rose 1.21%



NASDAQ index rose 1.90%



Dow industrial average rose 0.69%

So close, but if there is to be a new record close it will have to wait until next week for the S&P index