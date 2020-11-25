US stocks remain mixed. European shares also end the session mixed

Nasdaq index higher

The US remain mixed after record closes in S&P and Dow yesterday. Both those indices are lower. The Nasdaq index is higher. The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:





S&P index down 8.91 points or -0.25% at 3626.24

NASDAQ index up 32.27 points or 0.27% at 12068



Dow down -172.72 points or -0.57% at 29876. In the European markets today, the major indices also were somewhat mixed: German DAX, -0.02%



France's CAC, +0.23%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.64%



Spain's Ibex, +0.26%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.72%







In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $2.48 or 0.14% at $1810.11. The high price today reached $1817.78. The low extended to $1801.78

Spot silver is trading up $0.12 or 0.55% at $23.39

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.81 or 1.8% at $45.72. The move to the upside continues for crude.



Bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange is trading near unchanged at $18,960. The high price today reached $19,500. The low price extended to $18,641.59. The all-time high price for the crypto currency is at $19,891.99



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In US stock news today, Salesforce is reportedly looking to buy Slack. Shares of Slack are up 21.84% to $36.04 (up $6.46), while shares of Salesforce are down around $8 or -3.34% to $252.13. Salesforce recently entered the Dow industrial average recently, and is contributing to part of the Dows weakness today.