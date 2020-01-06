US stocks retracing the earlier declines

USDJPY given a boost

The US stocks opened lower with the NASDAQ index falling to a low price of 8943 and the S&P index falling to a low of 3214.64.





However, buyers have entered and pushed the border indices back toward the unchanged area. Currently the S&P index is trading at 3230.62. That is down -4.2 points or -0.13%. The NASDAQ index is trading down -6 points or -0.07% at 9015.







The move higher has helped the USDJPY. It just extended back above its 100 day moving average at 108.165. We currently trade at 108.21. Stay above the 100 day moving average would next target the 100 hour moving average at 108.441.





Spot gold is also moving back lower after being as high as $1588.13, the price has moved lower and currently trades at $1566.40. The low price reached $1560.64 today





US yields are now mixed with the 5 year up 0.3 basis points at 1.592%. The 10 year yield is still just below unchanged at 1.784%, -0.3 basis points on the day.

