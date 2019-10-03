US stocks reverse from the sharp declines and close at session highs

NASDAQ index up 1.12%. S&P index also up nicely

The US stocks fell sharply after the worse than expected ISM nonmanufacturing index. The NASDAQ and S&P index fell -1.1% added slows. The Dow industrial average was down -1.29%. However, buyers into the market by the close, the major indices were trading at session highs.







The final numbers are showing:





The S&P index rose 23.02 points or 0.80% at 2910.63



The NASDAQ index rose 87.02 points or 1.12% at 7872.26

The Dow industrial average rose 122.42 points or 0.47% at 26201 The percentage change ranges for the major indices in the North America and Europe are outline below. In Europe, the German DAX got creamed falling -2.76%. The UK FTSE was also lower but a more modest -0.63%.









Slack, +6.27%



Nvidia, +4.83%



Micron, +3.57%



Square, +3.25%



Pepsi, +2.95%



Facebook, plus a 2.75%



Pfizer +2.22%

Some losers on the day included

Tesla -4.16%



Charles Schwab, -3.83%



Delta Air Lines, -2.8%



Alcoa, -1.35%



Disney, -0.76%



UnitedHealth, -0.66%



Johnson & Johnson, -0.5%

Some winners today: