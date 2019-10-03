US stocks reverse from the sharp declines and close at session highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index up 1.12%. S&P index also up nicely
The US stocks fell sharply after the worse than expected ISM nonmanufacturing index. The NASDAQ and S&P index fell -1.1% added slows. The Dow industrial average was down -1.29%. However, buyers into the market by the close, the major indices were trading at session highs.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index rose 23.02 points or 0.80% at 2910.63
- The NASDAQ index rose 87.02 points or 1.12% at 7872.26
- The Dow industrial average rose 122.42 points or 0.47% at 26201
The percentage change ranges for the major indices in the North America and Europe are outline below. In Europe, the German DAX got creamed falling -2.76%. The UK FTSE was also lower but a more modest -0.63%.
Some winners today:
- Slack, +6.27%
- Nvidia, +4.83%
- Micron, +3.57%
- Square, +3.25%
- Pepsi, +2.95%
- Facebook, plus a 2.75%
- Pfizer +2.22%
Some losers on the day included
- Tesla -4.16%
- Charles Schwab, -3.83%
- Delta Air Lines, -2.8%
- Alcoa, -1.35%
- Disney, -0.76%
- UnitedHealth, -0.66%
- Johnson & Johnson, -0.5%