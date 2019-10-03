US stocks reverse from the sharp declines and close at session highs

The US stocks fell sharply after the worse than expected ISM nonmanufacturing index. The NASDAQ and S&P index fell -1.1% added slows. The Dow industrial average was down -1.29%. However, buyers into the market by the close, the major indices were trading at session highs.

The final numbers are showing:

  • The S&P index rose 23.02 points or 0.80% at 2910.63
  • The NASDAQ index rose 87.02 points or 1.12% at 7872.26
  • The Dow industrial average rose 122.42 points or 0.47% at 26201
The percentage change ranges for the major indices in the North America and Europe are outline below. In Europe, the German DAX got creamed falling -2.76%. The UK FTSE was also lower but a more modest -0.63%.

Some winners today:
  • Slack, +6.27%
  • Nvidia, +4.83%
  • Micron, +3.57%
  • Square, +3.25%
  • Pepsi, +2.95%
  • Facebook, plus a 2.75%
  • Pfizer +2.22%
Some losers on the day included
  • Tesla -4.16%
  • Charles Schwab, -3.83%
  • Delta Air Lines, -2.8%
  • Alcoa, -1.35%
  • Disney, -0.76%
  • UnitedHealth, -0.66%
  • Johnson & Johnson, -0.5%
