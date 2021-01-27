US stocks rotating back to the downside ahead of chair Powell presser

A snapshot of the market a few minutes before the start shows:

S&P index -78.14 points or -2.03% at 3771.45



NASDAQ index -238 points or -1.75% at 13386.03



Dow -492 points or -1.6% at 30443.14

in the US debt market, the 10 year yield is trading at 1.009%, -2.5 basis points. The low yield today moved to 0.9992%











In the forex market, the US dollar is the strongest, while the AUD is the weakest.







More specifically in the forex:

EURUSD: 1.2105

GBPUSD 1.3704

USDJPY 104.13

USDCHF 0.8889

AUDUSD 0.7675

NZDUSD 0.7176